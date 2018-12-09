2 men shot inside Albany Park alley

An unknown shooter fired at two men who were standing inside an alley Saturday evening in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 10:36 p.m., the 35-year-old and 26-year-old men were attacked by a hail of bullets that came from a gray sedan driving past the 3000 block of West Gunnison, according to Chicago police. They were taken from the alley to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where their conditions were stabilized.

The older man was shot in the back, while the other had a gunshot wound in his leg, police said. No one was in custody early Sunday as Area North detectives investigated.