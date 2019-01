2 men shot inside barbershop in Grand Crossing

Two men were shot while inside a barbershop Thursday evening in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The men were hit when a male on the sidewalk fired shots into the barbershop about 6:20 p.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street, according to Chicago police.

One of the men, 25, was shot in the chest and back. The other, 40, was shot in the torso. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.