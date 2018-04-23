2 men wounded, 1 critically, in Austin shooting

Two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Monday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The men, ages 19 and 22, were shot at 4:17 p.m. in the 900 block of North Latrobe, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder, while the older man was shot in his pelvis, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where the older man was listed in critical condition and the younger man was in good condition.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.