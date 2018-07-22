2 men wounded, 1 critically, in Roseland shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The men were standing outside when two males they didn’t know walked up to them, took out a handgun and fired shots at 8:59 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Indiana, according to Chicago Police.

A 19-year-old man was shot in his leg, arm, stomach and neck and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital by a friend. He was in critical condition, police said.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the torso and was taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.