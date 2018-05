2 men wounded in Austin shooting

Two men, ages 19 and 22, were shot Saturday morning in the South Austin neighborhood in the cities West Side.

The men were standing on the sidewalk about 3:10 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Haddon when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The 22-year-old was shot in the right hip, police said. The 19-year-old was shot in the left foot.

Both men were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where their conditions stabilized, police said.