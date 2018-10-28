2 men wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting

Two men were shot during a drive-by attack Sunday night in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

The men, ages 28 and 35, were standing about 7:40 p.m. in the 800 block of South Karlov when a silver vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The younger man was struck in the left calf and right foot, police said. His condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

The older man suffered a gunshot wound to the right ankle and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.