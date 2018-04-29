2 people killed in Elgin shooting: police

The first block of Longwood Place in Elgin | Google Earth

Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Northwest Suburban Elgin.

The two people were shot about 2:10 p.m. in the first block of Longwood Place in Elgin according to the Elgin Police Department.

One person was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital and transferred to Lutheran General where they were pronounced dead. The other person was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending further family notifications, police said. The Kane County Coroner’s office did not immediately confirm the deaths.