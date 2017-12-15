2 people shot, including 13-year-old boy, in Gresham

Two people were shot, including a 13-year-old boy who was on a CTA bus, Friday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

A fight broke out between two people about 4 p.m. inside a gas station in the 7800 block of South Ashland, according to Chicago Police. A third person inside the gas station waited for the fight to end and then took out a weapon and fired shots, striking a 28-year-old man in the left ankle.

The shooter then fired shots in the direction of the CTA bus, striking the 13-year-old boy in the neck, police said. Both victims were not the intended targets of the shooting.

The teenage boy was taken in serious condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. The man was taken in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital.

The No. 79 79th and the No. 9 Ashland buses were both rerouted in both directions, according to the CTA.