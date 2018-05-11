2 seriously hurt in Valparaiso crash

Two people were hurt in what authorities are calling a “serious injury accident” Thursday night in northwest Indiana.

A black Chevrolet Silverado pickup was westbound in front of a tow truck at 9:49 p.m. on State Road 130 near Wolf Road in Valparaiso, Indiana, according to a statement from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the pickup activated his right turn signal as if he would turn north onto Wolf Road, but instead swung wide to the right and started to make a U-turn to go back eastbound on State Road 130, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the tow truck swerved left to try to avoid the collision, but the pickup hit the truck and the momentum of the crash “pushed the truck well off the roadway to the south, near the railroad tracks,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the pickup, a 20-year-old Valparaiso man, was unconscious after the crash and was airlifted to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the tow truck, a 22-year-old Valparaiso man, was taken to Porter Regional Hospital with head and wrist injuries.