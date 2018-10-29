2 shot, 1 critically wounded, while driving in Englewood

Two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Monday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The men, ages 19 and 24, were traveling in a southbound vehicle at 6:06 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Hermitage when shots were fired from a red vehicle that was headed in the opposite direction, according to Chicago police.

The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to his neck and mouth, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The older man was shot in the jaw and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.