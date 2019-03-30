2 shot, including teen boy, in East Garfield Park

A man and a teenage boy were wounded in a shooting late Friday night in East Garfield Park.

About 11:20 p.m., the pair was driving in the 2900 block of West Monroe Street when someone in a passing black sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 44-year-old man was hit in the arm and the 14-year-old teen suffered an injury to his backside, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital where their conditions were stabilized.

The man’s son was also in the vehicle but was not hit, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating