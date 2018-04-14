2 teen boys shot in Austin

Two 17-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

They were shot at 8:11 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Harrison, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

One of the boys suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The other boy was shot in the foot and taken to Loretto Hospital, police said. His condition was also stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.