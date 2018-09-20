2 teen boys shot in Rosemoor

Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting early Thursday in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The two were standing on a sidewalk when someone in a gray car fired shots about 12:05 a.m. in the first block of East 100th Place, according to Chicago police.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the right shoulder and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. The other boy, 16, was shot in his left hand and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, police said.

Both of their conditions had stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.