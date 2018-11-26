2 teen boys wounded in North Side drive-by shooting

Two teenage boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday evening on the North Side.

About 7:15 p.m., someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots at the boys, ages 14 and 17, as they walked in the 2000 block of West Estes, which borders the Rogers Park and West Rogers Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The younger boy suffered a gunshot wound to the right knee, while the older boy was struck in his legs, police said. They were both taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where their conditions were stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating.