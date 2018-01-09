2 teens shot, 1 fatally, in Austin drive-by shooting

A teenage boy was shot and another was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The boys, ages 16 and 17, were walking about 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Lamon when someone in a passing dark-colored vehicle fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The younger boy suffered a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He was pronounced dead and taken to a hospital.

The older boy was also shot in the back, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.