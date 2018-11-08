2 trapped in vehicles after crash in Buffalo Grove

Two people were trapped inside vehicles after a crash Wednesday night in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

Police and fire officials responded to the two-vehicle crash at 5:02 p.m. on Milwaukee Avenue at Prague Avenue, just north of Lake Cook Road, according to Village of Buffalo Grove officials.

One person was trapped inside each vehicle, officials said. Once they were extricated, they were each taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Two others involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals as soon as first responders arrived, officials said.

Officials investigated the scene of the crash for hours, closing all southbound lanes of Milwaukee Avenue from Johnson Drive to Lake Cook Road, in addition to the northbound median lane between Riverwalk to Johnson Drive until 9 p.m., officials said.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation.