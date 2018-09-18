2 wounded by gunfire in Austin’s LaFollette Park

Two men were shot — one unintentionally — Tuesday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 7:26 p.m., the 59-year-old and 26-year-old were inside LaFollette Park in the 5000 block of West Potomac when someone walked over and fired shots at them, according to Chicago police.

Only the 26-year-old was believed to have been the target, police said.

Both men were struck and transported to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, where their conditions had stabilized, police said. The 26-year-old was shot in the left foot, and the 59-year-old was shot in the left wrist.

Area North detectives were investigating.