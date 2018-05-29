2 wounded in Altgeld Gardens shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened at 9:33 p.m. in the 13100 block of South Ellis, according to Chicago Police.

A 23-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, police said. Another person who was wounded walked away from the scene of the shooting without providing identifying information.

Both people were uncooperative with investigators, police said. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

Area South detectives were investigating.