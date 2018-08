2 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Two men were wounded Wednesday afternoon in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The men were shot about 3:40 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Van Buren, Chicago police said.

A 30-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, and a 19-year-old showed up to Mount Sinai Hospital with a shot to the back, police said.

More details weren’t immediately available.