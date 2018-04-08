2 wounded in Little Village shooting

A man and a woman were wounded Saturday evening in a Little Village neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

They were walking about 9 p.m. when someone in a group of four people opened fire in the 2500 block of South Drake, according to Chicago Police.

A 52-year-old woman was struck in the lower back, and a 31-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

The group of people was in custody, and officers recovered a weapon, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.