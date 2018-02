2 wounded in Logan Square shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The men, ages 19 and 22, were found with gunshot wounds to their right legs inside a vehicle about 4:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Kimball, Chicago Police said.

The younger man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and the other was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, police said. Their conditions had stabilized.

Police said neither man was being cooperative with Area North investigators.