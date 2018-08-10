2 wounded in West Pullman shooting

Police investigate a shooting about 10:30 p.m. Friday, August 10, 2018 in the 200 block of East 123rd St. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Two men were wounded in a shooting Friday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 10:20 p.m., the men were standing on a sidewalk in the 100 block of East 123rd Street when a black car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old was shot in his leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. A 33-year-old was struck in his foot and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition also stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.