2 wounded, including teen girl, in Gresham shooting

A teenage girl was among two people wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

They were shot at 6:51 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street, according to Chicago police.

The 17-year-old girl was struck in her hand, while a 29-year-old man was shot in the thigh, police said. They were both taken to hospitals in good condition.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known, police said,

Area South detectives are investigating.