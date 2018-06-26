2-year-old girl dies days after Bronzeville crash

A two-year-old girl has died after being injured in a Friday morning car crash in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

Skylar Dixon, who lived in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, died at Comer’s Children’s Hospital at 9:23 p.m. Monday, three days after a car she was traveling in collided with another car in the intersection of 49th Street and King Drive, according to Chicago Police and the the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A woman is facing multiple charges after being involved in the crash that also left herself and an 8-year-old boy injured.

Dyanna Davis, 23, of the Bronzeville neighborhood, was charged with a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license and was issued an outstanding warrant from Lake County, according to police. She was also cited for driving without insurance, failing to wear a seatbelt and child restraint violations.

Davis was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra east on 49th Street while a 23-year-old man drove a 2016 Dodge Charger north on King Drive, according to police. One of the vehicles then ran a red light and they collided in the intersection. It was not immediately clear which vehicle ran the light.

Davis was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Dixon and the boy were both taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The boy’s condition had stabilized.

The driver of the Dodge refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. He was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident. The crash remains under investigation.

A cause of death had not yet been determined by the medical examiner’s office.