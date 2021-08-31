 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

1 killed, 1 critically injured in Far South Side motorcycle crash

The incident occurred in the 1600 block of East 95th Street, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was stabbed to death August 30, 2021 in Forest Park.
One person was killed and another critically wounded following a crash on the Far South Side Tuesday.
Sun-Times file

One person was killed and another critically injured in a traffic crash Tuesday night in Calumet Heights on the Far South Side.

About 8:20 p.m., a 30-year-old man was traveling on his motorcycle with a female passenger in the 1600 block of East 95th Street when they struck the passenger side of a silver Chrysler Pacifica trying to make a left turn to travel east on 95th Street, Chicago police said.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The female passenger, whose age is unknown, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with unspecified injuries and was listed in critical condition, police said.

The 26-year old female driver of the Pacifica had an 18-year-old woman and a 15-year-old male with her at the time of the crash, police said.

All three were in good condition, police said.

No citations were issued.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Biden keeps pushing dubious arguments for CDC supremacy

The president seems determined to anoint the agency’s director as the nation’s COVID-19 dictator, no matter what the law says.

By Jacob Sullum

Remap remake? Illinois Democrats OK new legislative boundaries, Republicans cry ‘sham’

Both the House and Senate approved the revised legislative maps, but they parted company on the governor’s revisions to an ethics package that Republicans dismissed as watered-down. The Senate OK’d Gov. Pritzker’s amendatory veto, but the House rejected it. It was not immediately clear what would be next for the ethics bill.

By Rachel Hinton

Horoscope for Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Sky snap three-game winning streak, lose 103-83 to Mercury

Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 18 points and Candace Parker was held to two points.

By Associated Press

New Little Village Target distribution center at Hilco warehouse says it becoming more green, improving community relations

Target said the facility currently has more than 700 employees with the goal of hiring a total of 2,000 people by the end of the year, including managers and warehouse workers with wages starting at $18 per hour.

By Manny Ramos

Activists call for police accountability in viral video of officer apparently restraining woman

Activists and supporters gathered outside the Civilian Office of Police Accountability to protest Tuesday after an officer was put on desk duty following an apparent altercation with a woman who was walking her dog at North Avenue Beach.

By Mohammad Samra