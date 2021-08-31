1 killed, 1 critically injured in Far South Side motorcycle crash

One person was killed and another critically injured in a traffic crash Tuesday night in Calumet Heights on the Far South Side.

About 8:20 p.m., a 30-year-old man was traveling on his motorcycle with a female passenger in the 1600 block of East 95th Street when they struck the passenger side of a silver Chrysler Pacifica trying to make a left turn to travel east on 95th Street, Chicago police said.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The female passenger, whose age is unknown, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with unspecified injuries and was listed in critical condition, police said.

The 26-year old female driver of the Pacifica had an 18-year-old woman and a 15-year-old male with her at the time of the crash, police said.

All three were in good condition, police said.

No citations were issued.