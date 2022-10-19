The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Cook County clerk opens monthly help desk for county records questions

Pilot program brings in legal aid attorneys to help residents with tasks such as recording transfers and liens, preventing fraud.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Cook County clerk opens monthly help desk for county records questions
County Clerk Karen Yarbrough at a news conference in June 2022.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough has launched a monthly help desk to help residents with questions about deeds and other county records maintained by her office.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times file

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough on Thursday will launch a “help desk” to provide free legal help with basic property paperwork, answer residents’ questions and fight back against real estate fraud.

Questions about property records often have complex answers, but residents who visit the clerk’s office can get only so much help from the staff at the counter —county workers are prohibited from filling out forms or offering legal advice, said Yarbrough spokeswoman Sally Daly. Residents with more difficult questions can now be referred to attorneys from the nonprofit Center for Disability and Elder Law, who will be on hand at the clerk’s office each month to help prepare documents and advise customers.

“This unique public-private partnership is going to greatly enhance our service by providing much-needed legal assistance so that our customers can be confident when filing some of their lives most important documents, and save some legal fees in the process,” Yarbrough said in a news release.

The help desk will operate from 10 a.m to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the clerk’s downtown office at 118 N. Clark St., Room 120. Residents with questions can book an appointment during those time slots using a form provided at the Recording Operations Division, said Michael Stone, legal director for the Center for Disability and Elder Law. CDEL attorneys will be able to help with common tasks related to property records, such as recording transfers and liens, Stone said.

The Clerk’s Property Fraud Unit also can investigate potential fraud involving property records and can register property owners to receive real-time alerts on any records filed involving their property, Daly said.

Additional information about services available from the Clerk’s office is available at www.cookcountyclerk.com/recordings.

Next Up In News
Four times last weekend, gunmen approached people near Wrigley Field, forced them into cars and robbed them, police say
Latest fundraising has Vallas eager for campaign fight
Standard deductions, tax brackets rise due to inflation
1 killed and 6 others wounded, including 16-year-old boy, in Chicago Tuesday
Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll: Voters all over the field on Bears’ Arlington play — but almost half would sack any taxpayer dollar request
West Ridge store owner killed in robbery remembered as ‘compassionate and hardworking man’
The Latest
Chef Anthony Bourdain attends the Food Network South Beach Wine &amp; Food Festival in 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Taste
Anthony Bourdain biography reveals a man spiraling and ‘addicted to being busy’
The impressionistic portrait that emerges is of a complex man who combined swagger and spiky cool with deep insecurity, neediness and image-consciousness.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
1422336939.JPG
Cubs
Cubs reduce Season Ticket prices 5.1% for 2023
All season ticket sections will see lower prices for next year, reduced anywhere from 2.7% to 6.7%.
By Maddie Lee
 
Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Brittney Griner gets support as she spends her 32nd birthday in Russian prison
“Thank you everyone for fighting so hard to get me home. All the support and love are definitely helping me,” Griner said in a statement.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
1214772758.jpg
Crime
Four times last weekend, gunmen approached people near Wrigley Field, forced them into cars and robbed them, police say
No injuries were reported in the robberies, which occurred on a half-mile stretch of Clark Street between Addison and Roscoe streets south of Wrigley, police said.
By Fran Spielman
 
Paul Vallas presents his documentation in 2018 to run for mayor on the first day of the filing period for the last municipal elections.
Fran Spielman Show
Latest fundraising has Vallas eager for campaign fight
A $500,000 donation from prominent GOP donor and golf course magnate Michael Keiser has left an opening for some opponents, including the Chicago Teachers Union, to attack Vallas, a former CPS CEO, as a closet Republican.
By Fran Spielman
 