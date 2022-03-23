The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
News Michael Madigan Chicago

Feds want to keep September trial in case involving Madigan co-defendant McClain

But in a surprise move during a status hearing Wednesday, Michael McClain’s defense attorney told the judge the defendants would prefer to have it go forward as a bench trial — decided by the judge — rather than as a jury trial. Prosecutors must agree to that request.

Jon Seidel By Jon Seidel
 March 23, 2022 10:50 AM
SHARE Feds want to keep September trial in case involving Madigan co-defendant McClain
House Speaker Michael J. Madigan

House Speaker Michael J. Madigan

AP Photos

Three weeks after the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, federal prosecutors told a judge they want to keep their Sept. 12 trial date in a related bribery case that involves Madigan co-defendant Michael McClain.

But in a surprise move during a status hearing Wednesday, McClain defense attorney Patrick Cotter told U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber the defendants in that case would prefer to have it go forward as a bench trial — decided by the judge — rather than as a jury trial. 

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu told Leinenweber it was the first he’d been made aware of the defendants’ preference. Leinenweber set another hearing for April 26 to give the feds time to consider the request. All sides would have to agree to it, a requirement that makes bench trials rare in federal court. 

Related

If prosecutors refuse to go along, Cotter told the judge the defendants would have a “number of motions related to the jury, etc.” that they’d want to file ahead of the trial. 

The request for a bench trial could signal McClain and his co-defendants believe they have a strong legal case that would be more appreciated by Leinenweber, a longtime judge in Chicago’s federal courthouse, than a jury. It might also be a sign of concern, given the publicity surrounding the years-long investigation of Madigan and his racketeering indictment March 2. 

The case at issue in Wednesday’s hearing, filed in November 2020, deals with charges against McClain, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-top ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and former City Club President Jay Doherty. The four are accused of arranging for Madigan’s associates and allies to get jobs, contracts and money in order to influence Madigan as key legislation worked its way through Springfield. 

_McClainetal.jpeg

Clockwise, from top left: Former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker, longtime Madigan confidant Michael McClain, ex-City Club President Jay Doherty and onetime ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore.

Sun-Times file

Though the same scheme is charged in this month’s indictment of Madigan and McClain, McClain is only charged with the scheme in the November 2020 case. If that case goes to trial later this year as scheduled, it could serve as a preview of Madigan’s trial. 

The request to argue the November 2020 case before Leinenweber comes a little more than a month after the judge declined to toss charges against the group. Doherty had asked Leinenweber in May 2021 to toss part of the indictment, calling the prosecution “shaky at best.” His lawyer questioned if the grand jury that handed it up considered whether the jobs at issue were “bona fide” or in the “usual course of business.” 

Attorney Gabrielle Sansonetti wrote that one of the federal laws Doherty was accused of violating “prohibits any prosecution where the object of the bribe is a bona fide job in the usual course of business.” 

But Leinenweber wrote that the group allegedly “offered, or intended to offer, financial incentives as a bribe to a public official to influence state laws governing the public corporation that employed them.” 

Related

“The fact that these incentives were laundered partially through jobs does not invalidate the indictment,” Leinenweber wrote. “A company cannot use its payroll line on its accounting ledger to circumvent all Government oversight of public corruption.”

The four defendants also argued last year that the indictment failed to allege a necessary “quid pro quo.” Instead, they said, it “loosely strings together an assortment of events over a ten-year period of time — largely hiring decisions made by ComEd … at the recommendation of Public Official A — and alleges that, because such recommendations were made in the same decade that legislation affecting ComEd was passed, a crime must have been committed.”

“Public Official A” refers to Madigan.

In his ruling last month, Leinenweber found a “quid pro quo” is not an essential element of the crime at issue. 

Federal prosecutors also charged ComEd with bribery in July 2020. The utility entered into a three-year deal with prosecutors and agreed to pay a $200 million fine. Another former ComEd executive, Fidel Marquez, pleaded guilty in September 2020 to a bribery conspiracy

Next Up In News
Trailblazing Chicago Judge Ann Williams to testify at Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court hearing
Oak Lawn police release photos of home invasion suspects who held elderly woman at gunpoint
Lightfoot accused of ‘stacking the deck’ on Chicago casino committee
Chicago-based Cresco Labs to acquire New York’s Columbia Care for $2B
Gunman fatally shoots man, wounds woman at Burr Ridge office building before killing himself, police say.
Chicago police officer injured after crashing into tree in Austin
The Latest
Thornton’s Ty Rodgers (20) controls the ball around Larkin’s Fernando Perez Jr (1).
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report 2022 All-State Team
Here is the 27th edition of the City/Suburban Hoops Report All-State Team.
By Joe Henrickson
March 23, 2022 10:48 AM
Retired federal Judge Ann Claire Williams speaks during a news conference with other Jones Day attorneys in the Loop, sharing details about a report on the city’s response to the botched raid of Anjanette Young’s home, Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021.
Washington
Trailblazing Chicago Judge Ann Williams to testify at Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court hearing
Williams’ storied career as a federal judge speaks volumes as the Senate considers Jackson, who, if confirmed, will be the first Black female on the Supreme Court.
By Lynn Sweet
March 23, 2022 10:48 AM
Police say these two people are among three people who forced their way into an elderly woman’s home Tuesday.
Crime
Oak Lawn police release photos of home invasion suspects who held elderly woman at gunpoint
They were pretending to sell candy when they forced their way into her home Tuesday evening in the south suburb, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 23, 2022 10:47 AM
Caruso8.jpg
Bulls
With 10 regular-season games left, Bulls have to reverse ugly trends
Bad on the road, dismal against the NBA’s elite, the Bulls have some glaring issues as the season winds down and the playoffs are right around the corner. Can they be fixed? The likes of Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan hope so.
By Joe Cowley
March 23, 2022 10:41 AM
The so-called “Shohei Ohtani Rule” is among the rules changes MLB owners are expected to approve for the 2022 season.
MLB
Ghost runner, ‘Shohei Ohtani Rule’ among changes MLB is expected to approve
Owners will vote next week on proposals for the 2022 season.
By Bob Nightengale | USA Today
March 23, 2022 10:33 AM