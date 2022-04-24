The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Coast Guard searching for missing kite surfer in Lake Michigan near Evanston

The surfer was seen by a firefighter going underwater but not resurfacing, according to a statement from the Lake Michigan Sector of the United States Coast Guard.

A kite surfer was reported missing April 23, 2022 in Lake Michigan near Evanston.

Sun-times file

The Lake Michigan Sector of the United States Coast Guard were searching for a kite surfer who went missing Saturday evening in Lake Michigan near Evanston.

The surfer, wearing a black wetsuit on a grey and black striped kite, was seen by a firefighter going underwater but not resurfacing about 5:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Lake Michigan Sector of the Coast Guard.

A small boat from a station in Kenosha and an MH-60 helicopter from an air station in Traverse City were sent to help search the area, according to the statement.

Officials ask anyone with information to call 414-747-7182.

