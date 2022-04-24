Coast Guard searching for missing kite surfer in Lake Michigan near Evanston

The Lake Michigan Sector of the United States Coast Guard were searching for a kite surfer who went missing Saturday evening in Lake Michigan near Evanston.

The surfer, wearing a black wetsuit on a grey and black striped kite, was seen by a firefighter going underwater but not resurfacing about 5:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Lake Michigan Sector of the Coast Guard.

A small boat from a station in Kenosha and an MH-60 helicopter from an air station in Traverse City were sent to help search the area, according to the statement.

Officials ask anyone with information to call 414-747-7182.