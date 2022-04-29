Human remains found by workers in Pullman: police

Human remains were found Thursday afternoon by workers in Pullman on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police.
The remains were found by workers in the 9900 block of South Harper Avenue about 2:40 p.m., police said.
No further information was immediately available.
Area detectives were investigating.
