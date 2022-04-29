The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 29, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Human remains found by workers in Pullman: police

The remains were found by workers in the 9900 block of South Harper Avenue about 2:40 p.m., police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Human remains found by workers in Pullman: police
Police_Tape_1__25_.jpg

Human remains were found April 28, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Human remains were found Thursday afternoon by workers in Pullman on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

The remains were found by workers in the 9900 block of South Harper Avenue about 2:40 p.m., police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Area detectives were investigating.

Next Up In News
Samuel E. Nichols Jr., who gave up an Art Institute scholarship to help his family, dead at 93
In Hammond, historic hospital awaits demolition amid changes in health care
Kaegi hits Trump Tower with big tax increase a year after slashing its taxes
9 wounded Thursday in citywide shootings
Person shot and critically wounded during armed robbery in Chicago Lawn; 2 others in custody
Family of cyclist killed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive calls for safety improvements: ‘This cannot keep happening’
The Latest
Samuel Nichols Jr. with one of his seascapes.
Obituaries
Samuel E. Nichols Jr., who gave up an Art Institute scholarship to help his family, dead at 93
But he never gave up art, even while working for the post officer. His sister Nichelle Nichols, famed as Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ called him ‘one of the finest artists’ she ever saw.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Franciscan Health Hammond, a 226-bed hospital in Hammond that opened in 1898. The Catholic hospital system that owns it says the Hammond hospital has few patients and that its aging infrastructure is costly to maintain.
Politics
In Hammond, historic hospital awaits demolition amid changes in health care
The Catholic hospital system that runs Franciscan Health Hammond closed Franciscan St. James Health in Chicago Heights in 2018, also citing low demand for inpatient care even as it’s built new hospitals in wealthier suburbs.
By Giles Bruce | Kaiser Health News
 
Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump making hand prints in wet concrete on Sept. 24, 2008, to celebrate the topping-off of Trump International Hotel &amp; Tower.
The Watchdogs
Kaegi hits Trump Tower with big tax increase a year after slashing its taxes
The Cook County assessor says the value of the downtown skyscraper’s mostly vacant retail space is 68% higher than it was last year — when he lowered its value by 37%.
By Tim Novak
 
A teenage girl was shot April 21, 2022, in Belmont Cragin.
Crime
9 wounded Thursday in citywide shootings
In one of the attacks, a person was shot during an armed robbery in Chicago Lawn.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.
Crime
Person shot and critically wounded during armed robbery in Chicago Lawn; 2 others in custody
Three males approached a man, 60, about 3:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 66th Street when shots were fired, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 