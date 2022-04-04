The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 4, 2022
Girl, 3, among four hurt in East Garfield Park blaze: fire officials

The girl and a woman were in “grave” condition, according to fire officials.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
FPeqHV5XoAIjrsx.jpg

A 3-year-old girl was among four people hurt in a fire April 4, 2022 on the West Side.

Chicago Fire Media

A 3-year-old girl was among four hurt in a fire Monday morning in East Garfield Park on the West Side, according to Chicago fire officials.

Crew were still working on the blaze in the 500 block of North Central Park Avenue about 1:15 a.m., officials said.

The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in “grave” condition, according to officials.

Two people were taken to West Suburban Hospital, where a woman was also in “grave” condition, officials said. The man’s condition was stabilized.

An elderly woman was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where she was in serious condition, officials said.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

