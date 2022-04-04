Girl, 3, among four hurt in East Garfield Park blaze: fire officials

A 3-year-old girl was among four hurt in a fire Monday morning in East Garfield Park on the West Side, according to Chicago fire officials.
Crew were still working on the blaze in the 500 block of North Central Park Avenue about 1:15 a.m., officials said.
The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in “grave” condition, according to officials.
Two people were taken to West Suburban Hospital, where a woman was also in “grave” condition, officials said. The man’s condition was stabilized.
An elderly woman was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where she was in serious condition, officials said.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
Barricaded man shot, killed by Chicago police after 2 people wounded, officers fired upon near Ford City Mall
The Latest
The Hawks have now been outscored by 25 in second periods this season after conceding two more goals Sunday en route to a 3-2 overtime loss.
The Gamecocks capped a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1 team in the country.
Stroman threw five innings in an intrasquad scrimmage Sunday.
Sununu is the very rare Republican like Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois willing to call out the election-denying, conspiracy-mongering Trump.