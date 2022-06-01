The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man falls to his death from 16th floor of Trump Tower

An outdoor restaurant, Terrace 16, is located on that floor of the 98-story building.

David Struett By David Struett
   
Man falls to his death from 16th floor of Trump Tower
Trump Tower on Aug. 18, 2016.

Trump Tower in 2016.

Rich Hein/Sun-Times file photo

A man fell to his death from Trump International Hotel and Tower late Wednesday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department

The person fell from the 16th floor of the east side tower at 401 N. Wabash, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Paramedics responded at 11:45 a.m. and the person was pronounced dead at the scene, Langford said.

An outdoor restaurant, Terrace 16, is located on that floor of the 98-story-tall building, according to the Trump Tower website.

Further details were not immediately released.

