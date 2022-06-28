The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

3 boys killed in West Side fire were trapped in illegal basement apartment with only one exit that was blocked by flames, officials say

The children who died were 4, 6 and 11. The child’s mother was badly burned and inhaled smoke, likely while trying to find her children in their bedrooms, fire officials say

By  David Struett
   
SHARE 3 boys killed in West Side fire were trapped in illegal basement apartment with only one exit that was blocked by flames, officials say
Chicago police and fire work the scene where a 4-year-old by was killed in a basement fire in a home in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood, Sunday, June 26, 2022. 3 other children were rescued from the fire and are in critical condition, along with 2 other adults who are in good condition.

Chicago police and fire work the scene of a fire in a home in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Three young brothers who died in a West Humboldt Park fire were trapped in an illegal basement apartment with only one exit that was blocked by flames, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A fourth boy remains in extremely critical condition from the fire, which broke out early Sunday in the back of the the apartment at 4032 W. Potomac, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The child’s mother was badly burned and inhaled smoke, likely while trying to find her children in their bedrooms, Langford said. Flames blocked the back door — the only exit — forcing the mother to break a window and escape, he said.

The mother remained incapacitated at a hospital while she recovers from burns to her face, Langford said.

Firefighters responded at 12:20 a.m. and had to break through the apartment door, which was locked from the inside, Langford said. Two children were found unresponsive in a room near the door, and the two other children were found on the other side of the apartment.

Firefighters rescued all four of the children, who had suffered smoke inhalation, Langford said.

Axel Cruz, 4, was pronounced dead at Saints Mary and Elisabeth Medical Center, authorities said. Jayden Cruz, 6, and Angel Rodriguez, 11, were hospitalized but later died. The fourth child remains hospitalized.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by an open flame in one of the back rooms, Langford said. But everything beyond that remains under investigation, he said. It’s unclear what set the fire, or if it was accidental.

Firefighters could hear a working smoke detector when they arrived at the home, according to the fire department.

All four children were brothers who lived with their mother and her partner at the apartment, Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) said in an interview. They had lived there for at least a few years, she said. The community held a vigil for the children and is planning another for 5 p.m. Wednesday outside the home.

Mitts said the fire was especially tragic because several of the children’s friends had seen them being taken unconscious from the building.

Next Up In News
After viral video of polar bear on tiny patch of ice, Lincoln Park Zoo offers intimate details of animal’s pampered life
City rejects $500 million in asphalt bids over pollution concerns
Chicago Park District to reassign some beach lifeguards to open neighborhood pools July 5
Crowd descends on Lake View again, jumping on CTA bus and smashing police car window
11 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
2 more boys die after West Humboldt Park fire, bringing toll to 3
The Latest
Courtney Vandersloot is one of four Sky players who will participate in the WNBA All-Star Game.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s Courtney Vandersloot, Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman to join Candace Parker in All-Star Game
The Sky and the Las Vegas Aces lead the WNBA in All-Star representation with four total players selected and their coaching staffs.
By Annie Costabile
 
The Chicago Park District pool in Portage Park is not open to the pubic. Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Abrirán varias piscinas en los parques de los lados sur y oeste el 5 de julio
Con la mitad del personal, el Distrito de Parques podrá abrir solo 22 de sus 49 piscinas al aire libre y 15 de sus 28 piscinas interiores.
By Fran Spielman
 
Fire and police officials work the scene where three children were killed in a fire early Sunday on the Northwest Side.
La Voz Chicago
3 niños mueren, otro herido, tras un incendio en West Humboldt Park
Todos los niños sufrieron inhalación de humo, según la policía.
By Mohammad Samra
 
A family watches as a polar bear swimming at Lincoln Park Zoo.
Entertainment and Culture
After viral video of polar bear on tiny patch of ice, Lincoln Park Zoo offers intimate details of animal’s pampered life
Zoo officials responded after a visitor’s video appeared to show a polar bear sleeping in a tiny patch of ice; it was misleading, zoo officials said.
By Stefano Esposito
 
The White Sox activated Yoan Moncada from the injured list.
White Sox
White Sox reinstate Yoan Moncada from injured list, option prospect Lenyn Sosa to Charlotte
Moncada, who has played in 29 games, returns from a hamstring strain.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 