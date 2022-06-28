The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

15-year-old boy on bike struck and killed by delivery driver near Midway — 4th child killed by drivers in June

Joshua Avina was biking across the 6200 block of South Austin Avenue and was at the mouth of an alley when the driver hit him in the street Friday, authorities say.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE 15-year-old boy on bike struck and killed by delivery driver near Midway — 4th child killed by drivers in June
A girl died days after a crash June 19. 2022, in Gresham.

Sun-Times file photo

A 15-year-old boy riding a bicycle was fatally struck by a delivery truck driver last Friday in Clearing on the Southwest Side —the fourth child to be struck and killed by drivers in Chicago in June.

Joshua Avina was biking across the 6200 block of South Austin Avenue and was at the mouth of an alley when the southbound driver hit him in the street around 4 p.m., Chicago police said.

Avina was hospitalized with a head injury for three days at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

He died Monday afternoon of injuries from the crash, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The truck driver, a 65-year-old man, was not issued citations, police said.

Additional information was not released.

Avina is the fourth child to be killed by drivers in June.

On June 2, Rafi Cardenas, 2, was struck and killed by a driver while riding a mini-scooter in Lincoln Square.

On June 9, Lily Grace, 3, died after she was run over by a semi driver in Uptown. She was riding in her mother’s bike carrier and fell under the wheels of the truck.

On June 16, Ja’lon James, 11, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while he ran across 16th Street in Lawndale.

Next Up In News
3 boys killed in West Side fire were trapped in basement apartment with only one exit that was blocked by flames, officials say
Video of police shootout in Englewood shows driver firing point-blank at Chicago police officer
Chicago police officers raise $6,800 for ‘Get Behind the Vest’ program
After viral video of polar bear on tiny patch of ice, Lincoln Park Zoo offers intimate details of animal’s pampered life
City rejects $500 million in asphalt bids over pollution concerns
Chicago Park District to reassign some beach lifeguards to open neighborhood pools July 5
The Latest
Kahleah Copper received her second All-Star nod, joining teammates Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Emma Meesseman.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Courtney Vandersloot, Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman are Sky’s latest All-Stars
The trio will join Candace Parker when the WNBA All-Star Game is played at Wintrust Arena.
By Annie Costabile
 
Chicago police and fire work the scene where a 4-year-old by was killed in a basement fire in a home in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood, Sunday, June 26, 2022. 3 other children were rescued from the fire and are in critical condition, along with 2 other adults who are in good condition.
News
3 boys killed in West Side fire were trapped in basement apartment with only one exit that was blocked by flames, officials say
The children who died were 4, 6 and 11. The child’s mother was badly burned and inhaled smoke, likely while trying to find her children in their bedrooms, fire officials say
By David Struett
 
Screen_Shot_2022_06_28_at_3.05.49_PM.png
Crime
Video of police shootout in Englewood shows driver firing point-blank at Chicago police officer
Both the officer and the suspect were seriously wounded. The shooting June 5 was the third time a law enforcement officer in Chicago had been hit by gunfire in a span of days.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A table of body armor for CPD officers and a yellow sign that says Get Behind the Vest.
Chicago
Chicago police officers raise $6,800 for ‘Get Behind the Vest’ program
The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation program pays for officers’ vests, which need to be replaced every five years.
By Jordan Perkins
 
Screen_Shot_2022_06_28_at_1.59.52_PM.png
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: June 28, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 