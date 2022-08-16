The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

‘I knew I would die.’ Woman recounts ‘Playpen’ boating accident near Oak Street Beach that severed her feet

“My husband truly saved my life when he pulled me out of the water,” said Lana Batochir, 34, who was injured when a boat backed into a raft Saturday afternoon.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE ‘I knew I would die.’ Woman recounts ‘Playpen’ boating accident near Oak Street Beach that severed her feet
Lana Batochir was injured when a boat backed into a raft Saturday afternoon at the Playpen.

Lana Batochir was injured when a boat backed into a raft Saturday afternoon at the Playpen.

GoFundMe

A woman whose feet were severed in a boating accident in the “Playpen” near Oak Street Beach over the weekend says she would have drowned had her husband not pulled her out of the water at the last second.

“I truly began to drown,” Lana Batochir, 34, said on a GoFundMe page that is raising money for her recovery. “I felt myself drifting down like an object, I knew I would die.

“At a distance, I saw my husband’s eyes searching for me in a panic,” she added. “I would never forget his face of pain. We connected eyes, but I couldn’t stay up ... My husband truly saved my life when he pulled me out of the water.”

Police say Batochir and several other people were on a raft in the usually crowded “Playpen” — a protected part of Lake Michigan between Oak Street and Ohio Street beaches — when a power boat backed into it around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Batochir and others were pulled under the boat, according to Marine Unit Officer Art Patchnik. Responding officers found Batochir and another woman hanging from the boat.

Batochir was conscious but had suffered severe injuries from the boat’s propeller. “Both feet were severed,” Patchnik said. The other woman suffered a serious injury to her hand and a tourniquet was applied.

“It was very hectic, people were in shock, we just knew we had to render aid immediately,” the officer said.

Batochir said she and her husband had gone out in a friend’s boat and she had joined several people on a floating raft that was attached to it.

“Everything happened so fast,” she said on the GoFundMe page. “We were all under his boat within seconds. The boat’s propeller struck me, leaving me with unimaginable pain.”

Batochir says she has been told by doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital that her legs will have to be amputated below the knees. “It still feels like a nightmare. Anyone who knows me knows that I love to dance, love music, and enjoying life itself with family. My life has completely changed because of one unfortunate tragedy.”

But she added, “I still feel very lucky to be alive. I thought I would die. I’m grateful I will be able to hug and kiss my kids, my husband, my family, and my friends.” I will get through this and come out stronger with my new lifestyle.

Batochir said she has no insurance to cover her medical bills and so started the GoFundMe page herself. “I am being told from my doctors that I will be here for a while.”

The U.S. Coast Guard said it is seeking witnesses to the accident as the investigation continues with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. So far, no charges have been filed against the operator of the boat, a rental named La Aqua Vida.

Related

Next Up In News
$3.9 billion in debt canceled for former ITT Tech students
Fight over panhandling turf led woman to shove man under moving truck, killing him, prosecutors say
Gacy and Trump: the surprise connection
Man, 76, charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl at Montrose Beach
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Teen charged with shooting retired Chicago police officer during armed robbery in Lawndale
The Latest
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears LB Roquan Smith will travel to Seattle, won’t play
The Bears’ circus will be a traveling one.
By Patrick Finley
 
A closed ITT Technical Institute campus in California is shown in September 2016.
Education
$3.9 billion in debt canceled for former ITT Tech students
In all, 208,000 borrows having their debts forgiven using a federal rule known as borrower defense, which is meant to protect students from colleges that make false advertising claims or otherwise commit fraud.
By COLLIN BINKLEY | Associated Press
 
Pat Foley throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a game Sept. 29, 2017, at Wrigley Field
Sports Media
Pat Foley will fulfill dream by calling Cubs game at Wrigley Field
Foley will call the nightcap of the Cubs’ doubleheader against the Cardinals. He’ll work the first three innings on 670 The Score, move to the Marquee Sports Network booth for the middle three and finish the game on radio.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Bob Odenkirk (left) as Jimmy McGill and Michael McKean as Chuck McGill in a scene from the series final of “Better Call Saul.”&nbsp;
Movies and TV
‘Better Call Saul’ series finale a fitting end to a brilliant television journey
“Better Call Saul” evolved into arguably the greatest spin-off series in the history of television, a near-equal to “Breaking Bad.”
By Richard Roeper
 
merlin_107541906.jpg
Bears
Teven Jenkins promoted to first-team right guard
The 2021 second-round draft pick looked like an afterthought when he was demoted to second-team right tackle in the offseason and missed nine days of training camp. But since returning, he has earned an opportunity to fill a big hole in the Bears’ offensive line.
By Mark Potash
 