Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Girl, 14, killed, when Jeep crashes into CTA bus stop

Police said the incident started when a Mercedes failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a black Jeep, which then struck the teen and a woman who were standing at the bus stop at 79th Street and Racine Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago ambulance.

A 14-year-old girl was killed and three other people were injured after a Mercedes ran through a red light and struck a Jeep, which then crashed into a CTA bus stop.

Sun-Times file photo

A 14-year-old girl was killed and three others were wounded when two vehicles collided and one of them crashed into a bus stop Friday night in Gresham.

Around 6:45 p.m., a 33-year-old man was driving a gold Mercedes in the 7900 block of South Racine Avenue when he failed to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.

His vehicle crashed into a black Jeep, which then struck a woman and a 14-year-old girl standing at a nearby CTA bus stop, police said.

The girl was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She was identified as Angela Short by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Both the woman who had been at the bus stop, and the driver who caused the accident, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both were listed in serious condition, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 42-year-old man, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

CPD’s Major Accidents unit is investigating.

