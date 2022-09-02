Prince Asiel Ben Israel, Chicago-born Black Hebrew leader, celebrated at memorial service

The life and legacy of Prince Asiel Ben Israel, South Side-born Black Hebrew leader, was celebrated Friday with tributes from devout followers, loved ones and religious and city leaders.

Ben Israel was described as a beacon of strength in the African Hebrew Israelite community who led thousands to Israel, and a fierce and passionate advocate for Black excellence, both in Chicago and internationally.

He died Aug. 21 at age 81, and is survived by an expansive family tree — three wives, 15 children and over 60 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many of whom attended Friday’s three-hour memorial service at the Trinity United Church of Christ.

Mourners gathered at the church to pray and remember their “beloved prince,” who gave over 50 years of his life in service to his beliefs.

Black Hebrews believe they are direct descendants from the Israelites of the Old Testament. The group also believes in everlasting life, even after death — a theme that echoed throughout Ben Israel’s memorial service through prayers and sermons.

“I extend my condolences to all of you because we did not personally suffer a loss, we collectively did,” Yosef Ben Prince Asiel, Ben Israel’s son, said at the memorial. “We stand before you knowing that our father, our brother, our friend gave us all that he had. So we are at peace.”

Yosef Asiel told the crowd his father taught him a key lesson about brotherhood and strength.

“As Black men we have been taught to be envious of those who are great. We’ve been taught to be a little apprehensive … but my father lived on the principle that strong men don’t fear strong men,” he said to thunderous applause.

Yosef Asiel said he plans to continue his father’s work in the community, and urged fellow Black Hebrews to join him.

“As we come to celebrate the life and legacy of such a great man, we must do so in continuing his work,” he said. “So we can’t leave here divided because our nation can’t survive with division.”

Black Hebrew leader Prince Amiel Ben Israel sings to honor Prince Asiel Ben-Israel during his memorial service at Trinity United Church of Christ on Friday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Several civic leaders attended the memorial, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis and U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush. Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan also joined the slew of guest speakers.

Ben Israel often acted as a consultant to political leaders and other prominent people, including the late Whitney Houston, during his later years.

“Prince did touch so many lives and he found a way to negotiate between the spiritual and civic,” said Rev. Toni Luck, who officiated at the memorial.

Ben Israel left America in the 1960s, taking a group of 350 Black Americans with him to Israel with the intention of creating a better life abroad.

Ben Israel also was sentenced to seven months in federal prison in 2015 for failing to register as an agent of Zimbabwe.

Friends and loved ones took the pulpit at the memorial to sing, pray and tell tales of Ben Israel’s adventures and travels — his “swagger with a capital S” was ever-present wherever his faith took him, Dr. Hermene Hartman, founder of the Chicago African-American newspaper N’DIGO, told the crowd.

He traveled around the world in his role as an international ambassador for the African Hebrew Israelite community.

In Chicago, he opened Soul Vegetarian East Restaurant, now called SoulVegCity, a vegan eatery in Chatham.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot praised the charismatic leader and deemed him a “freedom fighter.”

“Chicago has long been a home to Black genius and talent and Prince is truly a testament to that fact,” Lightfoot said. “He was unapologetic about the beauty and greatness of Black people. He categorically rejected each and every narrative that portrayed any of us as less than what we are.”