Cardinal Cupich to hold Mass for Pope Benedict at Holy Name Cathedral on Monday

Cardinal Blase Cupich will preside over a Mass at Holy Name Cathedral on Monday for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the retired pope who died over the weekend.

The 8 a.m. Mass will be followed later in the week by a series of six additional memorial masses held by auxiliary bishops at other churches of the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Benedict, the first pontiff to resign from the job in 600 years, died Saturday at age 95. The conservative theologian stepped down in 2013 after guiding the church’s 1.2 billion Catholics for eight years.

Cupich said Benedict “showed us what it means to fulfill the ancient command to love God with all your heart, with all your soul and with all your mind.”

“As the last pope who attended the Second Vatican Council, he has served as a bridge to the future, reminding us all that the reform and renewal of the Church is ongoing,” Cupich said in a statement.

Monday’s Mass at Holy Name Cathedral will be broadcast online at https://youtu.be/KzEc0NsKak4.

The additional Masses are:

