Second-installment property tax bills in Cook County due Dec. 1

Second-installment tax bills for Cook County property owners are due Dec. 1.
Owners can download and pay the 2022 tax bills now at cookcountytreasurer.com, the treasurer’s office said Tuesday.
The treasurer’s office plans to mail 1.8 million bills to property owners about Nov. 1.
Cook County tax bills are sent twice a year. The first installment is typically due in March. In past years the second installment has been due in August, but bills were delayed this year and last year.
Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi blamed the holdup on a lengthy assessment process and a computer system upgrade.
