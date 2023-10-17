The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Second-installment property tax bills in Cook County due Dec. 1

The 2022 tax bills will be mailed in two weeks, but owners can download and pay them now online.

By  David Struett
   
People line up at the Cook County Treasurer’s Office, where property taxes are paid. Second installment bills are due Dec. 1.

Second-installment tax bills for Cook County property owners are due Dec. 1.

Owners can download and pay the 2022 tax bills now at cookcountytreasurer.com, the treasurer’s office said Tuesday.

The treasurer’s office plans to mail 1.8 million bills to property owners about Nov. 1.

Cook County tax bills are sent twice a year. The first installment is typically due in March. In past years the second installment has been due in August, but bills were delayed this year and last year.

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi blamed the holdup on a lengthy assessment process and a computer system upgrade.

