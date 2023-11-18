The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 18, 2023
DuSable Lake Shore Drive briefly blocked by protestors calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Around 3 p.m., about 3,000 protestors gathered in the 300 block of South Columbus Drive before continuing onto Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said. No arrests or citations were reported.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
Protestors calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Saturday briefly blocked traffic on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Around 3 p.m., about 3,000 protestors gathered in the 300 block of South Columbus Drive before some continued onto Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

Demonstrators interlocked arms and blocked off traffic in both directions while chanting “Whose street? Our street,” video posted by the United States Palestinian Community Network showed.

The demonstration marched about one block north, reaching Jackson Street before dispersing, police said.

Both lanes of Lake Shore Drive were back open as of Saturday evening, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

No arrests or citations were reported.

