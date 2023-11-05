Climbers trek up 103 floors in Willis Tower for SkyRise fundraiser

Exactly five years ago, a spontaneous spinal cord injury paralyzed now 19-year-old Payton Lange from the waist down. On Sunday, the anniversary of her injury, she climbed thousands of steps to the top of the Willis Tower as part of a fundraiser for the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, which helped her regain the ability to walk.

“I was at my lowest of the low before I came to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab,” she said. “They didn’t think I was ever going to walk again, but Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, they were like, ‘No, no, that’s not going to happen. We’re gonna get you up and moving. We believe in you.’”

Payton Lange stands in the Skydeck before completing her climb during the SkyRise Chicago event at the Willis Tower, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. Lange has done the climb three times; Sunday was the five-year anniversary of her spontaneous spinal cord injury. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Sunday marked the 15th annual SkyRise Chicago, which this year raised more than $1 million with about 1,800 climbers of all ability levels participating. On their way to the top, current and former patients, ability lab staff, families and others used crutches, carried extra weights and cheered each other along up the 2,149 steps. At the finish line, former patients passed out medals and cheered on the climbers.

The climbers had a range of ability levels, with some opting to instead use hand cycles calibrated to match the climb, and others, including one person who had both legs amputated, making the journey up however they were able.

Michael Dineen, 54, has completed the SkyRise every year since a traumatic brain injury in 2009 that put him in a coma for three weeks. He raises about $1,000 every year and said he’s grateful to be able to participate in the climb, which takes him about 45 minutes.

Michael Dineen points at his shirt as he makes his way up the final steps during the SkyRise Chicago event at the Willis Tower, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. Michael Dineen, a former patient of Ryan AbilityLab, had a traumatic brain injury in 2009 and has been doing the SkyRise for 15 years. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“Shirley Ryan was trying to tell my parents at the time they better get my house ready for wheelchair access, and then 11 months later, I was climbing the Sears Tower,” he said.

As he makes the trip to the 103rd floor, Dineen said he thanks every volunteer and helps those around him.

“You’re climbing, and you see people who are going through their rehab still, who are struggling to get up,” he said. “‘Hey, I’ve been there. Let’s do this together.’ Because you just keep going forward, and things can get better.”

Michael Dineen crosses the finish line during the SkyRise Chicago event at the Willis Tower, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. Michael Dineen, a former patient of Ryan AbilityLab, had a traumatic brain injury in 2009 and has been doing the SkyRise for 15 years. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Randy Stancik, general manager of SkyDeck, where participants finish their climb, said Willis Tower started the fundraiser as a way to give back to Chicago.

Since its inception, SkyRise has raised about $13 million for the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, he said, adding this year it brought people from more than 23 states.

“We thought, is there a better finish line in the city of Chicago?” he said. “This is our opportunity for us to really do the right thing for charity, be the cheerleader for the city.”

Participants finish their climb and receive cheers and medals during the SkyRise Chicago event at the Willis Tower, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. Participants climbed 2,149 stairs to raise money for the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Laura Ferrio, senior vice president of the ability lab, said the money raised supports charity care and unfunded programs insurance won’t cover.

Ben Yerad, 24, who experienced a sudden cardiac arrest in 2021 and was a patient at the ability lab for about eight months, raised $15,000 this year.

“It means so much to give back to everyone who helped me all those months in rehab,” he said, holding back tears. “I can’t say enough.”