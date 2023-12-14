Steel flags on Paseo Boricua shine bright with new lights to illuminate the holiday season

The iconic flags that designate Chicago’s official Puerto Rican community just got brighter.

This holiday season, lights are illuminating the two 60-foot-tall Puerto Rican flags that stand between the half-mile stretch of West Division Street known as Paseo Boricua in Humboldt Park.

The lighting is the result of a collaboration between the Puerto Rican Cultural Center, Choose Chicago, the Chicago Cultural Affairs Department, the Mayor’s Office and Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th).

The “costly endeavor,” as described by the PRCC’s co-founder and executive director José López, is something that the center has wanted to do since the flags were erected in 1995 as a gateway to the Puerto Rican neighborhood. Made of steel, they honor the thousands of Puerto Ricans who migrated from the island to Chicago to work in steel factories from the 1940s to the 1960s.

“We used the launching of the flags,” López said, “to launch a series of events which will be taking place on Jan. 6, when we will be holding our annual gift-giving event.”

Every weekend until Three Kings Day on Jan. 6, the Puerto Rican Cultural Center will feature several free family-friendly events and activities to celebrate the holidays. The events are meant to attract people to shop and dine in the area, López said.

The Mercado del Pueblo at 2559 W. Division St. will host vendors selling a variety of food, trinkets and craft items every weekend, all made by local small business owners.

“Imagine a coquito-tasting sort of environment,” he said, referring to the frothy alcoholic coconut beverage that Puerto Ricans typically make for the holidays. It’ll be accompanied by a trio playing traditional Puerto Rican aguinaldos — translated roughly as Christmas folk music.

At the La Casita de Don Pedro community center at 2625 W. Division St., families can take photos in front of a large Christmas tree and enjoy other soon-to-be-announced festivities.

Last week, hundreds of people filled West Division Street near Western Avenue to watch a lighting ceremony.

“Several hundred people came together without much effort on our part, mostly because Puerto Rico is a part of them,” López said. “They brought musical instruments, they brought their flags, they brought their cars and their vans.”

In June 2022, the City Council voted to give the flags protected landmark status.

