Relatives anguished and angry after Austin mom of 2 gunned down on her front lawn

Maria Roque was a “smiley” person who would do anything to help others, especially her two children, said heartbroken relatives and police after she was gunned down on her front lawn in the Austin neighborhood.

Roque, 34, was in front of her home in the 500 block of North Long Avenue on Wednesday when a gunman approached her. As Roque ran away screaming, a man chased her and then shot her in the shoulder, chest and thumb around 6:20 a.m., according to a police report.

When police arrived, paramedics were trying to save her life as she lay on the front lawn. An autopsy Thursday determined Roque died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

As of Thursday night,Chicago police officials reported the homicide investigation was still open and there was no one in custody.

Roque had filed an order of protection against an ex-boyfriend before she was fatally shot Wednesday. Court records show that man violated the order when he called her and a warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday, the day before Roque was killed.

On the day of the shooting, the order of protection was extended until Jan. 3, court records show. It had been extended once before on Nov. 28.

Relatives said the man’s violent behavior had escalated in recent weeks and she had recently ended a long-term relationship with him.

Police wouldn’t say whether the man who was the subject of the order of protection is a suspect in the domestic-related homicide investigation.

The order of protection, originally filed and signed by a judge Nov. 7, bars the man from contacting Roque, including entering her home, harassing her, stalking her and intimidating her, among other provisions, court records show. He was also prohibited from taking Roque’s daughter or pets from her care.

The family was scared Roque would be harmed by the man, according to her aunt, Mari Carpenter. He had allegedly harassed Roque before including attempting to burn her car, break her windows and destroy her belongings, relatives said. Family members felt the order of protection wasn’t doing enough, Roque’s cousin, Maritza Galvez-Hernandez, said.

“Chicago still allowed this man to roam free after she went and pleaded, told them ‘I’m scared for my life,’” Galvez-Hernandez said.

Roque worked in customer service and was interested in health and wellness. Relatives described her as a smiley person who would do anything to help — especially her two kids, 8 and 14.

Family members said Roque was a loving and committed mom who had “dreams and aspirations” in her career.

Roque was a “mom to everybody, especially to me,” her twin brother Andres Roque said.

“She was a support, she was everything to the family,” Roque said. “Right now, it’s just like we’re broken without her.”

Roque’s daughter and 14-year-old son are staying with family, but Carpenter said she’s worried about their future.

“It’s not fair,” Carpenter said. “I am very angry that her life got cut short, very upset and I’m very worried about her kids. I don’t know what’s going to happen with them without a mom.”

Galvez-Hernandez said Roque’s daughter is “very numb” and “terrified now, looking for mom, [asking] ‘Where’s mom?’”

Roque’s family is raising money for funeral costs on GoFundMe, which had garnered $8,000 of a $15,000 goal Friday morning.

Sun-Times reporter Sophie Sherry contributed to this report.