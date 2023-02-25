1 in custody after woman fatally hit by vehicle, FedEx truck on I-294

A person died early Saturday after she was struck by a vehicle and a FedEx truck on Interstate 294.
State troopers responded about 12:50 a.m. to a crash involving the person on I-294 at milepost 46.5, Illinois state police said.
The person was struck by a white vehicle before she was struck by the truck. The white vehicle fled the scene, state police said.
The person, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
The white vehicle was found and the driver was taken into custody.
The Latest
In sevens seasons Williams has earned a reputation as a relentless backcourt presence in the WNBA. In her career, she’s totaled 2,603 points, 1,104 rebounds, 622 assists, 180 steals and 59 blocks.
The sloppy weather system that hit Friday night made for slick roads overnight, but the snow won’t stick around for long, forecasters say.
The 46-year-old was in the 7000 block of South Rhodes Avenue when she was shot, police said.
Brady said his preparation hasn’t changed even though his role could this year.
There was a time when sports leagues wanted nothing to do with the city. Now it will host the Super Bowl.