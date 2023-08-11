3 firefighters hospitalized after fire breaks out at Northwest Side home

Three firefighters were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home near O’Hare airport Friday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., firefighters were responding to a call of a fire in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue when an “emergency” occurred, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Two firefighters were inside when the emergency happened, Langford said. Though he did not specify what happened.

One firefighter was transported in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center, according to Langford. Two others were also taken to a nearby hospital, where they were in fair condition.

No other information was immediately available.

