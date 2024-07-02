Horoscope for Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 10:15 to 11 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Feelings of sympathy for a romantic partner or your kids (or children in general) will be strong. This could be why you make a decision to solidify your home base or help your family or another family member. You might also make permanent improvements to your home.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Family discussions might elicit feelings of compassion and sympathy for someone — perhaps a family member, perhaps a friend, perhaps a charitable organization? Meanwhile, someone older or more experienced might help you or give you important advice. At least, listen.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might spend time daydreaming or being lost in a fantasy world. That’s OK because we all need a mental health day now and then. Meanwhile, you might impress a boss with your moneymaking ideas? You might also shop for something beautiful and long-lasting. (We like.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be careful when shopping. Likewise, be careful when making financial decisions because you might not have all the facts. In addition to which, you are inclined to have a “pie-in-the-sky” mentality. Wait for another day to spend your money.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your idealism is aroused. You might feel concerned about people and other countries who are suffering, especially children. You might want to explore philosophies and ideas that give you guidelines. Meanwhile, a secret romance with someone older looks intriguing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be attracted to someone older or more experienced today. In fact, this admiration could turn into something romantic. Meanwhile, you’re interested in some secrets or behind-the-scenes gossip. Caution: Today you can’t believe everything you hear. For sure.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might want to help a friend. Or this feeling of compassion for others might extend to exploring a group effort to help those who are less fortunate. Something will arouse your sympathies today, that’s for sure. Meanwhile, parents and bosses have advice. At least, listen.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today Mercury is at the top of your chart dancing with fuzzy Neptune, which can make you feel empathetic, sympathetic and imaginative; however, it’s a poor day to make important decisions, especially about your life direction. You might make some solid practical plans or act on educational ideas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a curious day because important discussions with partners and close friends will be practical. In fact, you might learn something new that is important. Nevertheless, when it comes to financial matters, you might be confused or deceived. Be very careful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Postpone financial decisions or decisions about how to share something or divide an inheritance for a few days because today is not a good day for practical financial matters. Ironically, discussions with partners and close friends about practical issues will be solid. (Go figure.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your idealism is aroused, and it might apply to a friendship or a partnership. However, be careful because today you might have Vaseline on your lens, which means you can’t see clearly. Fortunately, health decisions and decisions with your job are reliable. Meanwhile, a work-related romance might begin.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might want to help a coworker today. Or perhaps, someone wants to share their problems with you? Tread carefully. Things might not be as they appear. Meanwhile, this is an excellent day to be productive in the arts, the entertainment world or anything to do with the hospitality industry because you can create something real and lasting.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Writer, producer, actor Larry David (1947) shares your birthday. You are determined, organized and imaginative. You are also sensitive, empathetic and friendly. This is a year when you will receive recognition for your efforts. You might get a promotion, an award, kudos or excellent business opportunities. The spotlight is on you! You might take on a leadership role.

