Holiday plans? Polar Express at Union Station train tickets go on sale

On one of the hottest days this year in Chicago, one can’t be blamed for dreaming of a winter wonderland.

Tickets for the Polar Express Train Ride at Union Station went on sale Wednesday morning.

The timing of the release of the tickets with a heat wave bearing down on the region may seem too good to be true, but the company behind the ride had planned the sale date weeks ago.

The trains feature a re-creation of the popular children’s story with actors. There will be a reading of the Christmas book by Chris Van Allsburg. Guests will be served hot chocolate and cookies, Santa will hand out gifts and there will be caroling.

Tickets are $55-$80 for adults and $47-$72 for children. Rides run from Dec. 3 through Jan. 1. The train follows a point-to-point route along the Chicago River just west of the Loop and South Loop.

A spokesman for Amtrak, which owns Union Station and hosts the company that runs the yearly train ride, said it had nothing to do with the ticket sale date.

For information, visit chicagothepolarexpressride.com.