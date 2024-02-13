West Side couple celebrates love connection at White Castle in Berwyn

Tiffany Brooks-Lawrence and her husband, Michael Lawrence, go together like a slice of cheese on a burger. Just make theirs a slider.

That's the meal they shared on their first date as teenagers at a White Castle restaurant on the West Side 25 years ago. Their love connection was immediate. Marriage and children followed a few years later.

But because they married young Brooks-Lawrence said they weren't in a position financially to have their dream wedding. The couple plans to renew their vows for their 20th wedding anniversary in April and finally have that grand event with friends and family.

To celebrate, Brooks-Lawrence's bridal party — which included their four daughters - threw her a bridal shower on Saturday at the chain where it all started, transforming a White Castle in Berwyn into a white-linen banquet hall.

"It was a true testament of our love and our commitment to each other," said Brooks-Lawrence, 43.

Tiffany Brooks-Lawrence celebrates her bridal shower at a White Castle in Berwyn. Portraits by Trina

Red, white, blue and gold balloons decorated the walls of the restaurant, at 7155 W. Ogden. Strawberries covered in gold and other treats were carefully arranged on a table draped in an elegant red-sequinned table cloth, matching Brooks-Lawrence's dress, in honor of Valentine's Day.

And navy blue chairs surrounded tables covered in white linen, tying the room together in the nautical theme of the party: "anchored in love."

The couple and dozens of their friends will celebrate their 20th anniversary on a Royal Caribbean cruise in April. They plan to renew their vows when the ship anchors in Haiti.

Tiffany Brooks-Lawrence and her husband, Michael Lawrence, sit together and hold hands at the West Side White Castle where they had their first date in 1998. The couple have seven children and are planning on renewing their vows in April on a Caribbean cruise. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

But though the space might not have looked like a White Castle the restaurant's menu didn't change because it's Brooks-Lawrence's favorite. She sees a bit of herself in that bite-size sliders.

"White Castle has a signature taste, their burgers are not the same as everyone else's, like the small portions and everything," she said. "It pretty much describes my personality to just be unique, not trying to be or do things like others."

Brooks-Lawrence said she's loved the restaurant since she was a child. Thoughtfully, Lawrence, 44, arranged their first date at the White Castle at 3901 W. Madison because she had mentioned how much she loved the restaurant's food.

Various desserts and other treats arranged on a table decorated for Valentine’s Day inside of the White Castle. Portraits by Trina

"I'd rather go to a White Castle than I would a five-star restaurant," she said. The couple also celebrates Valentine's Day every year at White Castle, which turns into a fine-dining establishment on Feb. 14, complete with table-side service and hostess seating.

Both grew up in the West Garfield Park area. Though they didn't "officially" meet until they were in high school, the two were connected long before that — they just didn't know it.

After being together for years they realized that they went to the same grammar school, and were even in the same second-grade class for a while before Lawrence transferred to another school.

"I'm like how didn't I know him?" Brooks-Lawrence said.

They first locked eyes with each other during choir rehearsal at a church on June 1, 1998, when she was 17 and Lawrence was 18.

"We kind of made eye contact and then after rehearsal, I walked up to him and was like, 'Hey, how you doing?'" Brooks-Lawrence said. The two exchanged numbers and that night had a conversation that changed their lives.

"We literally stayed on the phone until the next morning," Brooks-Lawrence said. "I knew right then and there just from talking to him there was something different about him, and he knew there was something different about me."

They welcomed their first child in 2001 and now have a total of seven — four girls and three boys — ranging in ages from 22 to 3 years old.

The dining room of the White Castle was transformed with white table cloths, blue tableware and chairs for the bridal shower. Portraits by Trina

The Lawrences live in west suburban Maywood. Brooks-Lawrence is an administrative assistant at Proviso District 209, and Lawrence works as a facilities manager at Chicago Collegiate Charter School in Roseland. Brooks-Lawrence is also the president of Legacy Land, a nonprofit organization for those with autism and other diverse learners. Their youngest was diagnosed with autism, she said.

Brooks-Lawrence credits her and her husband's faith, as well as their deep commitment to each other, for their long marriage.

Tiffany Brooks-Lawrence and her husband, Michael Lawrence, credit their long relationship to being able to stick to their vows of commitment through ups and downs. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

"Even when things get difficult, things get hard, you can't give up your vows. We said for better or for worse, and we take our vows serious," Brooks-Lawrence said. "We're still loving each other, so stick to the process and stick to love because love conquers all."