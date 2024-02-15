Shedd Aquarium’s 4-month-old sea otter pup takes a solo swim in his new space

The Shedd Aquarium’s newest rescued pup made his debut in the sea otter exhibit, diving into the water and feasting on snacks from a caretaker, the Shedd announced Thursday.

The 4-month-old pup, who isn’t yet named, dove 16 feet into the water to explore and cooed as he tottered around the space. He was introduced to the space before the exhibit was open to the public, but guests might have a chance to see him as he progresses and explores his new home, the Shedd said.

“It’s a rewarding moment for the team of caretakers and veterinarians who have been supporting the pup since his arrival to see him adapt to another space and tackle more milestones,” said Lana Gonzalez, manager of penguins and otters at Shedd Aquarium, in a statement.

The pup, who arrived in November, is now 20 pounds but can grow up to 100 pounds. He has been weaned from formula, and his diet currently consists of fish. Eventually, he will learn to pry open crabs and clams, according to the Shedd. Sea otters eat about 25% of their weight daily, so his diet will continue to grow.

The 4-month-old was described as being “interactive with caregivers” and “curious” about new surroundings and areas, Gonzalez said in an email.

The pup has been “mastering important skills” like grooming, which helps sea otters survive in cold water, and foraging, which the Shedd’s animal care team helped him with by placing toys and treats in the bottom of the habitat.

A 4-month-old sea otter pup that joined the Shedd Aquarium in November explores the Shedd Aquarium’s sea otter exhibit for the first time. The pup was found in the waters off Alaska in October, “vocalizing in distress.” The Shedd is one of 11 facilities in the country caring for rescued otters. Provided Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

The Shedd Aquarium’s 4-month-old sea otter pup stops for a snack as he explores the sea otter exhibit. His minders say he’s been mastering skills like grooming, which helps sea otters survive in cold water, and foraging, which he learns by fetching toys and treats at the bottom of his habitat. Provided Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

The pup’s debut was solo, as he hasn’t yet met the other rescued otters at the Shedd. Eventually the pup will join the Shedd’s five other otters rescues: Luna, Cooper, Watson, Suri and Willow. The Shedd is one of 11 institutions in the country caring for rescued otters.

In October, the pup was rescued near the town of Seldovia, Alaska, 250 miles south of Anchorage, after he was found stranded and “vocalizing in distress,” according to the Shedd’s website . Another male sea otter was approaching him aggressively when he was rescued by the Alaska SeaLife Center.