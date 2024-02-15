The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
News News Chicago

Shedd Aquarium’s 4-month-old sea otter pup takes a solo swim in his new space

The pup was introduced to the exhibit area before it was open to the public, but guests might have a chance to see him as he progresses and explores his new home, the Shedd said in a statement.

By  Phyllis Cha
   
SHARE Shedd Aquarium’s 4-month-old sea otter pup takes a solo swim in his new space
Sea Otter Pup 1

A 4-month-old sea otter pup explores the sea otter exhibit at the Shedd Aquarium.

Provided Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

The Shedd Aquarium’s newest rescued pup made his debut in the sea otter exhibit, diving into the water and feasting on snacks from a caretaker, the Shedd announced Thursday.

The 4-month-old pup, who isn’t yet named, dove 16 feet into the water to explore and cooed as he tottered around the space. He was introduced to the space before the exhibit was open to the public, but guests might have a chance to see him as he progresses and explores his new home, the Shedd said.

“It’s a rewarding moment for the team of caretakers and veterinarians who have been supporting the pup since his arrival to see him adapt to another space and tackle more milestones,” said Lana Gonzalez, manager of penguins and otters at Shedd Aquarium, in a statement.

The pup, who arrived in November, is now 20 pounds but can grow up to 100 pounds. He has been weaned from formula, and his diet currently consists of fish. Eventually, he will learn to pry open crabs and clams, according to the Shedd. Sea otters eat about 25% of their weight daily, so his diet will continue to grow.

The 4-month-old was described as being “interactive with caregivers” and “curious” about new surroundings and areas, Gonzalez said in an email.

The pup has been “mastering important skills” like grooming, which helps sea otters survive in cold water, and foraging, which the Shedd’s animal care team helped him with by placing toys and treats in the bottom of the habitat.

Sea Otter Pup 2

A 4-month-old sea otter pup that joined the Shedd Aquarium in November explores the Shedd Aquarium’s sea otter exhibit for the first time. The pup was found in the waters off Alaska in October, “vocalizing in distress.” The Shedd is one of 11 facilities in the country caring for rescued otters.

Provided Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

Sea Otter Pup 3

The Shedd Aquarium’s 4-month-old sea otter pup stops for a snack as he explores the sea otter exhibit. His minders say he’s been mastering skills like grooming, which helps sea otters survive in cold water, and foraging, which he learns by fetching toys and treats at the bottom of his habitat.

Provided Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

The pup’s debut was solo, as he hasn’t yet met the other rescued otters at the Shedd. Eventually the pup will join the Shedd’s five other otters rescues: Luna, Cooper, Watson, Suri and Willow. The Shedd is one of 11 institutions in the country caring for rescued otters.

In October, the pup was rescued near the town of Seldovia, Alaska, 250 miles south of Anchorage, after he was found stranded and “vocalizing in distress,” according to the Shedd’s website. Another male sea otter was approaching him aggressively when he was rescued by the Alaska SeaLife Center.

The northern sea otter is considered “threatened” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to two centuries of commercial hunting by fur hunters. Since the 1980s, most populations have continued to recover.

Next Up In News
Mother’s boyfriend held in stabbing of 9-year-old girl in Beach Park
Plan for underwater lakeside dump delayed over concerns
Person found fatally shot in Far South Side
Columbia College’s president is stepping down
City Council rejects arbitrator’s disciplinary ruling for police officers a second time
Restaurant group behind Etta, Aya Pastry files for bankruptcy
The Latest
A suburban residential neighborhood filled with leafy trees and green lawns on Onwentsia Avenue in Highland Park.
La Voz Chicago
Mujer de Highland Park es acusada de traficar a inmigrantes, obligándoles a trabajar y pagarle una deuda
Gladys Ibáñez Olea supuestamente cerraba con candado el refrigerador y le daba baños fríos a un niño de 2 años para mantenerlo despierto durante el día.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
pritzker_preckwinkle_combo.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Illinois y Condado de Cook aportan $250 millones para continuar la respuesta a llegada de migrantes
El nuevo plan de financiación ayudará a mantener la capacidad de los refugios y continuar con los servicios integrales y de atención médica, dijeron ambas oficinas.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson.
La Voz Chicago
Alcalde Johnson termina contrato con ShotSpotter, la controversial tecnología de detección de disparos
La Municipalidad “desmantelará el uso de la tecnología ShotSpotter el 22 de septiembre”, lo que significa que los policías tendrán acceso al sistema durante los meses de verano históricamente violentos y la Convención Nacional Demócrata.
By Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman
 
Safety Eddie Jackson is changing his jersey number.
Bears
Bears cut Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair
The Bears are cutting two veterans who were drafted by former general manager Ryan Pace and combined to make three Pro Bowl appearances.
By Patrick Finley
 
Michael Kopech reacts after throwing a wild pitch to allow a run in the fourth inning Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP)
White Sox
Pressure or not, White Sox’ Michael Kopech knows it’s time to live up to potential
Kopech arrived at camp 20 pounds lighter “in incredible shape.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 