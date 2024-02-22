The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 22, 2024
News

Couple recount frantic moments when they rescued woman who fell from moving Green Line train

Chiquita Martin and Marcella Lockett were making deliveries Tuesday when they spotted a woman hanging from the tracks above. They stopped, saw her grip slipping, and she dropped into the bed of their truck. “It was shocking,” Martin said.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE Couple recount frantic moments when they rescued woman who fell from moving Green Line train
A woman pulled the manual door release and jumped from a CTA Green Line train Tuesday. The woman fell 15 to 20 feet into the bed of a good Samaritan's truck and broke her leg near the Kedzie Green Line station, pictured Thursday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2024. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Chiquita Martin and Marcella Lockett were making deliveries for an online app Tuesday when they spotted legs dangling from CTA Green Line tracks above near the Kedzie station. They stopped, looked up and saw a woman hanging from the tracks.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Chiquita Martin and Marcella Lockett were driving on Lake Street on Tuesday night in Garfield Park when Martin spotted two feet dangling from the Green Line tracks above.

At first, she couldn’t believe her eyes, and they almost drove on.

Fortunately, they did stop, and after hopping out of their pickup truck they heard a woman screaming for help.

“We saw her slipping from the wire,” Martin told the Sun-Times. “So [Lockett] pulled his truck up and told her to jump in the back and she just let go.”

The woman, 35, told Martin she jumped from the train in the 3100 block of West Lake Street because she missed her stop.

“I said, ‘Well, you could have got off at the next stop,” Martin told the Sun-Times.

Lockett called 911, but saw the woman's hands were slipping, and he worried that crews wouldn't arrive quickly enough.

At first, Lockett told the woman to jump into his arms, but Martin feared that would injure both of them.

RESCUE-022324-5.jpgA woman pulled the manual door release and jumped from a CTA Green Line train Tuesday. The woman fell 15 to 20 feet into the bed of a good Samaritan's truck and broke her leg near the Kedzie Green Line station, pictured Thursday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2024. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

A woman pulled a manual door release on a CTA Green Line train on Tuesday and fell 15 to 20 feet into the bed of a pickup truck. She broke her leg.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

The woman fell 15 to 20 feet into the bed of the truck, breaking her leg, but she remained responsive until an ambulance arrived, Martin said.

The woman on the tracks told police that she'd been on a Green Line train heading into the city and had missed her stop. She pulled the manual door release and fell onto the tracks, according to a police report.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Firefighters were able to retrieve her cellphone from the tracks, but her bag remained trapped in a bundle of electrical wires.

An employee at a nearby business did not witness her fall but said she takes the Green Line to and from work and often sees people pulling the manual door release.

Riders are not permitted to open rail car doors or evacuate a train unless told to do so by a CTA employee or are in immediate danger, according to CTA’s emergency evacuation instructions. Tracks are electrified, and nearby trains could still be in motion.

It was pure luck that Martin spotted the woman. Martin and Lockett were driving around making deliveries for SkipCart, an on-demand delivery service, when Martin spotted the legs dangling out of the corner of her eye.

She said the traffic light had just changed at Kedzie and they were about to drive through.

"I said, 'Babe there's some kids up there playing on this damn train, I think they're stuck," Martin told the Sun-Times. "And he said no there ain't, no they ain't. So we were sitting there arguing for like three minutes saying is nobody up, then I was like, 'You know what, just turn right there.'"

In Martin's head, she thought it had to be a kid on the tracks because no adult would ever jump onto the tracks.

She could not believe they were able to rescue the woman.

“It was shocking,” Martin said. “I was sitting there shaking.”

Next Up In News
Mayor Johnson spends $8.6 million on nine-month ShotSpotter deal — more than entire past year’s cost
Howard Brown Health names interim president and CEO
Hard liquor sales proposed at rooftop clubs surrounding Wrigley Field
Chicago Board of Education votes to remove police from schools
Reinsdorf’s ‘save-the-Sox-for-Chicago’ argument has a familiar ring
AT&T says its cellphone network restored
The Latest
Education
Chicago Board of Education votes to remove police from schools
CPS, in a separate vote, opted to drop janitorial giant Aramark as the district’s cleaning provider.
By Nader Issa
 
Kenwood coach Mike Irvin reacts during the Chicago Public League championship game against Curie at Credit Union 1 Arena.
High School Basketball
IHSA says Kenwood can play in the state basketball tournament, but several players and coaches are ineligible
The Broncos will face Morton on Thursday at 6 p.m.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Aerial view of New Comiskey Park rising next to the original Comiskey Park in 1990.
City Hall
Reinsdorf’s ‘save-the-Sox-for-Chicago’ argument has a familiar ring
But the argument is less compelling and believable now than it was in the late 1980s, when St. Petersburg, Fla. was already building a stadium for the team.
By Fran Spielman
 
Nazareth's Jenna Rentz (32) hits a three in the fourth quarter against Lyons.
High School Basketball
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from the girls IHSA sectional finals.
By Staff Report
 
Cubs lefty Jordan Wicks throws live batting practice at the team's spring training complex in Mesa, Arizona. 02-18-2024
Cubs
Cubs’ Jordan Wicks honing slider after successful first stint in MLB
Wicks is scheduled to start the Cubs’ Cactus League opener Friday against the White Sox at Sloan Park.
By Maddie Lee
 