Sunday, February 25, 2024
News Crime

Family mourns security guard killed in Austin Family Dollar shooting: ‘Big teddy bear’

Loyce Wright’s family said they have yet to hear from police investigating his shooting death Friday. They want to know the circumstances of the attack that left the father of four dead.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screenshot 2024-02-23 at 8.13.54 PM.png

Loyce Wright, 43, a security guard, was fatally shot Friday inside the Family Dollar store at 5410 W. Chicago Ave. in the Austin neighborhood.

Google Maps

Loyce Wright was “up for anything” if it meant more time to spend with his family.

The 43-year-old security guard, who was killed Friday at an Austin neighborhood discount store where he worked, “always wanted to be around his girls,” his daughter Sharice Wright, 21, recalled.

Her father grew up with many sisters and nieces, which she said prepared him for raising four girls of his own.

A dedicated father, he always made time for his kids, including taking them to the mall — something he often did when they were younger — or going to an Anita Baker concert last summer at the United Center.

Wright was shot multiple times Friday afternoon while he was working at the Family Dollar store, at 5410 W. Chicago Ave., and later died at Stroger Hospital.

Police have released few details about the shooting, and Shanice Wright said Saturday that she had not yet heard from detectives assigned to the case.

“He loved people and people loved him,” she said.

She described her father as a “big teddy bear” and said he didn’t fit the stereotype of a security guard.

He enjoyed talking to people and liked to ask customers about their day.

Outside of work, he was interested in fitness and liked to spend time at the gym, she said.

No one is in custody in the shooting, and police said the case is currently being investigated as a homicide.

